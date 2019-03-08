Police chase down man who tried to flee the scene of a break in

Police have arrested a man who tried to flee the scene of a break in. Picture: Archant

A man who tried to escape from police by running away from the scene of a break in has been arrested, while another who tried to hide was quickly sniffed by a police dog.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team (NSRAPT) along with police dog Harry, where called to the property in Acle while on shift on Monday night.

When they arrived officers found two men inside the property, one tried to flee the scene on foot but was chased down by an officer, who tasered the man before arresting him.

While the other hid in the building but was found by police dog Harry.

NSRAPT tweeted: “In Acle eastteam found two males in a property they had just broken into.

“One male tried to escape by running from #1826/1017/479. Male was #tasered and arrested. #copsthatrun

“#PDHARRY #53 of ⁦‪@NSPoliceDogs‬⁩ then found the other male hiding within the property.”