Second man charged over carjacking and raft of crimes in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:47 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 08 October 2019

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A second man has been charged following a knifepoint carjacking and a string of crimes in Norwich and South Norfolk.

Christy Cartman, 36, of Cavell Road, Norwich, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 10) after being charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The charges relate to an incident on Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross and an incident in Guernsey Road in Norwich on Monday, June 10.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, has denied a raft of offences on the same date, including robbery, possession of an article with a blade or point, possession of a firearm with intent to endager life, burglary and attempted burglary. He is due to stand trial on November 25.

A third man arrested following the incident has been released by police while investigations continue.

