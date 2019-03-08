Search

London man charged in connection with Great Yarmouth stabbing

PUBLISHED: 18:26 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 28 June 2019

Police were called to the King Street area at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 26) to reports that about 20 people were fighting in the street. Picture: Liz Coates

Police were called to the King Street area at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 26) to reports that about 20 people were fighting in the street. Picture: Liz Coates

Liz Coates

A London man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 20-year-old in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the King Street area at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 26) to reports that about 20 people were fighting in the street.

A man suffered two knife wounds to his stomach during the incident and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

Christopher Smith, 24, of Dartford Avenue in London, has now been charged with possession of a knife, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, July 1.

Four other people - three men and a woman - were arrested in connection with the incident, but have been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police said.

