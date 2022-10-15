News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:09 AM October 15, 2022
Updated: 8:10 AM October 15, 2022
Center Parcs

Police issued CCTV images of a man as part of investigation into incident on the Center Parcs rapids water slide at Elveden - Credit: PA/Suffolk Constabulary

Police have closed an investigation into an incident at Center Parcs after a CCTV appeal failed to lead to new lines of enquiry.. 

The alleged offence happened on the rapids slide at the popular holiday park at Elveden on the Norfolk-Suffolk border on July 21.

Center Parcs resorts feature large swimming facilities, many of which include rapids-style water flumes and rides.

Center Parcs CCTV still

The CCTV appeal failed to identify the man police wanted to speak to - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Police would not reveal further details of the nature of the allegation, but said they were keen to trace a man described as aged between 30 and 40 years-old.

Last month they issued CCTV images of a man in the hope that he might be recognised.

Police have now confirmed the probe has been discontinued.

A spokesman said: “The media appeal failed to identify the man police wanted to speak to in connection with the incident and all lines of enquiry have now been exhausted, so the investigation has been closed pending any new information coming to light.”

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting reference 46482/22.
 

