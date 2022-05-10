Police examine CCTV in Thetford rape investigation

Police investigations are continuing into the rape of a woman in Castle Park in Thetford. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/PA

The woman, aged in her 30s, was attacked in Castle Park sometime between 11pm on Sunday, May 8 and 1am on Monday.

An area of the popular public open space close to the town centre that contains the earthworks of a medieval castle, as well as a children's play area and public toilets, was sealed off for several hours while officers searched the scene.

The cordon had been lifted on Tuesday but police confirmed the investigation was on-going with officers conducting enquiries including examining forensic evidence and conducting house-to-house questioning.

They are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area in a bid to shed light on movements around the parkland at the time.

Detective Inspector Rich Weller, who is leading the investigation, said police were still keen to hear from anyone who was in the Castle Park area around the time as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Police patrols have also stepped up around the area after the woman reported she had been raped by an unknown man.

Thetford community leaders have expressed their shock over the "horrid” and "worrying" incident.

Mayor Jane James said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken for the poor woman. Everyone should be able to walk around the town in absolute safety.”

Thetford town councillor Carla Barreto has raised concerns that parts of the park that are dark or secluded might benefit from more lighting or surveillance.

"It's sad that this has happened in the heart of our community, particularly in a park that is so vibrant, where families and children spend time in the open doors,” she added.

• Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/34098/22.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.