Do you know this man? CCTV image released after Norwich robbery

CCTV released by police in connection with a Norwich robbery. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Police have released a CCTV image in a bid to track down a man after a robbery in Norwich.

The incident happened at about 3.30am on Saturday, January 26, when the victim, a man in his late teens, was using a cash point on Queen Street.

He was approached by two men, who demanded money and assaulted him when he refused. Both men took a small quantity of cash from the man, before heading towards Prince of Wales Road.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and eye during the incident.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.