CCTV image released after sexual assault at train station

CCTV of man police want to speak to about sexual assault at Thetford station - Credit: British Transport Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are seeking to trace in connection with a sexual assault at a Norfolk train station.

British Transport Police have released the still as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Thetford.

The image is of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident that occurred at Thetford Railway Station on May 14.

They are appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police are investigating a sexually assault at Thetford Railway Station on May 14 - Credit: Geograph/David Howard

In a statement BTP said: “At around 10.40pm the victim was sat on a bench on the platform, when he was sexually assaulted by a man.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone recognising the man or has any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 221 of 15/05/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

