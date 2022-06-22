News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

CCTV image released after sexual assault at train station

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:00 PM June 22, 2022
CCTV image of man

CCTV of man police want to speak to about sexual assault at Thetford station - Credit: British Transport Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are seeking to trace in connection with a sexual assault at a Norfolk train station.

British Transport Police have released the still as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Thetford.

The image is of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident that occurred at Thetford Railway Station on May 14.

They are appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

Thetford Railway Station

Police are investigating a sexually assault at Thetford Railway Station on May 14 - Credit: Geograph/David Howard

In a statement BTP said: “At around 10.40pm the victim was sat on a bench on the platform, when he was sexually assaulted by a man.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone recognising the man or has any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 221 of 15/05/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

Norfolk
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry.

Suffolk Live News

Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon