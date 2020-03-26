CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft

Police are looking to identiy this man following a theft from the Drayton High Road Asda. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of groceries from an Asda supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At approximately 6pm on Thursday, March 12, a selection of items were stolen from the supermarket’s branch on Drayton High Road in Hellesdon.

You may also want to watch:

A CCTV image of a man the constabulary is keen to speak to has now been released, with officers looking to identify him.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary would not provide details as to what items were stolen in the incident.

Anybody who may recognise the man or have any information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, anybody with information can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.