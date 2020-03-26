CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft
PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 26 March 2020
Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of groceries from an Asda supermarket.
At approximately 6pm on Thursday, March 12, a selection of items were stolen from the supermarket’s branch on Drayton High Road in Hellesdon.
A CCTV image of a man the constabulary is keen to speak to has now been released, with officers looking to identify him.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary would not provide details as to what items were stolen in the incident.
Anybody who may recognise the man or have any information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, anybody with information can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.