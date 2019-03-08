Search

Police catch youths after reports of anti-social behaviour in Swaffham

PUBLISHED: 13:36 27 April 2019

Two youths have been apprehended following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Swaffham area.



Two youths were apprehended by police following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Swaffham area.

Police in the town responded to calls from members of the public about youths causing anti-social behaviour in the area on Friday night (April 27).

As a result of information received from members of the public officers later detained two youths from Hockering and Fincham.

The youths were subsequently taken home and their details passed to the Operational Partnership Team (OPT) for further action.

Each district has an OPTeam which enables joint working between partners to resolve anti-social behaviour affecting the most vulnerable people in communities.

They also support neighbourhood policing delivered through local Safer Neighbourhood Teams to help nip problems in the bud effectively through early direct intervention.

