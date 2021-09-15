Police catch wanted man in King's Lynn three hours after appeal

Published: 4:46 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM September 15, 2021

Police have caught a man they were hunting for just three hours after appealing for his whereabouts.

Jack Stacey was arrested in King's Lynn just after 4.15pm on Wednesday, September 15, and is to be returned to prison.

Police said Stacey's luck had "finally run out" after he was arrested at a house in Lynn.

Wanted male finally ran out luck and has just been arrested at an address in King's Lynn.#Team5#Sgt3121 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) September 15, 2021

It comes after Stacey, 28, of Landseer Drive was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.