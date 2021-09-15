News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police catch wanted man in King's Lynn three hours after appeal

Published: 4:46 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 5:04 PM September 15, 2021
Jack Stacey, aged 28 of Landseer Drive is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police have arrested wanted man Jack Stacey. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have caught a man they were hunting for just three hours after appealing for his whereabouts.

Jack Stacey was arrested in King's Lynn just after 4.15pm on Wednesday, September 15, and is to be returned to prison.

Police said Stacey's luck had "finally run out" after he was arrested at a house in Lynn.

It comes after Stacey, 28, of Landseer Drive was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Downham Market News
King's Lynn News

