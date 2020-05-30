Search

Police sting: Suspected burglar caught after trying to hide in nettles

30 May, 2020 - 07:48
A suspected burglar failed to evade police despite trying to hide in nettles. Pic: Denise Bradley.

It was a police sting with a difference, when a suspected burglar was caught - after he tried to hide from officers in nettles.

The suspect tried to evade King’s Lynn police by laying down in stinging nettles, but his tactic failed and he was arrested.

Police were called by members of the public on Friday, May 29 night to reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Upwell area.

Police tweeted that: “A male has been arrested for burglary and theft offences and items recovered at a building site in Upwell this evening.

“Lessons to be learnt that it’s not the smartest idea to lie in stinging nettles! We will find you.”

