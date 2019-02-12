Search

Motorist caught speeding by police twice in one afternoon

PUBLISHED: 23:22 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:22 28 February 2019

Police caught a speeding motorist twice in the same afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police caught a speeding motorist twice in the same afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

A motorist who was issued a ticket for speeding was stopped again by police after he was caught driving in excess of the speed limit.

Police have been condicting speed checks in Beetley on Thursday afternoon (February 28) and stopped one motorist who was travelling at 42mph in a 30mph limit.

He was issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) which will be submitted to the central ticket office who will decide if the motorist faces driver education courses, a fixed penalty notice or a summons to court.

But after he received his TOR the motorist set off but was again picked up by police for travelling at 43mph - 1mph faster than he had been previously - in a 30mph limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted about the incident this evening, warning that speeding is one of the fatal four offences, along with using your mobile phone at the wheel, drink or drug driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

