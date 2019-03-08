Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding
PUBLISHED: 07:19 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 31 May 2019
Drivers who were speeding through Norfolk villages were caught in a police crackdown.
Police carried out speed checks in south Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Speed checks were carried out by Norfolk police in parts of south Norfolk on Thursday night.
Areas covered included the A146 at Thurton and Brooke.
Police tweeted that a driver had been clocked going at 47mph in a road in Brooke with a 30mph limit and issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) ticket.
They said another driver had been issued with a TOR for speeding on the A146 in Thurton.
