Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding

Drivers who were speeding through Norfolk villages were caught in a police crackdown.

Speed checks were carried out by Norfolk police in parts of south Norfolk on Thursday night.

Areas covered included the A146 at Thurton and Brooke.

Police tweeted that a driver had been clocked going at 47mph in a road in Brooke with a 30mph limit and issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) ticket.

They said another driver had been issued with a TOR for speeding on the A146 in Thurton.