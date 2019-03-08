Learner driver caught without L plates or supervising driver on Norwich estate

This vehicle was seized from a learner driver by police officers in the Norwich North safer neighbourhood team. Picture: Norwich Police Norwich Police

It was the end of the road on Friday for a learner driver caught driving alone without L plates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich North SNT (safer neighbourhood team) said on Twitter that the driver, a man in his 20s, had been reported for driving without learner plates and not being accompanied by a supervising driver while out on the Mile Cross estate.

His vehicle, a white BMW, was also found not to have a valid MOT and was seized by police.