Learner driver caught without L plates or supervising driver on Norwich estate
PUBLISHED: 22:45 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:45 24 May 2019
Norwich Police
It was the end of the road on Friday for a learner driver caught driving alone without L plates.
You may also want to watch:
Norwich North SNT (safer neighbourhood team) said on Twitter that the driver, a man in his 20s, had been reported for driving without learner plates and not being accompanied by a supervising driver while out on the Mile Cross estate.
His vehicle, a white BMW, was also found not to have a valid MOT and was seized by police.
Comments have been disabled on this article.