Driver watching TV at the wheel caught by police
PUBLISHED: 21:25 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:25 22 October 2019
Archant
A driver has been caught by police watching television at the wheel.
Officers stopped the driver, who also had no insurance, in Diss while they were allegedly watching television at the wheel.
The car was seized and the driver was handed a ticket.
In a tweet, South Norfolk police said: "Driver spotted watching tv at the wheel, & found to have no insurance. Stopped, seized, ticketed #Diss #1039 #1279"