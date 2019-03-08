Driver watching TV at the wheel caught by police

A driver has been caught by police watching television at the wheel.

Driver spotted watching tv at the wheel, & found to have no insurance. Stopped, seized, ticketed #Diss #1039 #1279 pic.twitter.com/xlKXiZtWoA — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) October 22, 2019

Officers stopped the driver, who also had no insurance, in Diss while they were allegedly watching television at the wheel.

The car was seized and the driver was handed a ticket.

