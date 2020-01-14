Search

Drug driver caught doing 100mph in 40mph zone

PUBLISHED: 16:31 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 14 January 2020

A driver was caught speeding 100mph through Little Fransham near Dereham (Image: Google Maps)

Archant

A driver clocked doing 100mph through a quiet mid-Norfolk village tested positive for class A drugs after being stopped by police.

The green Nissan 200 sx was caught speeding twice the legal limit on the A47 through Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, January 14.

Officers who had been following the vehicle pulled the car over and tested the driver, a man in his 20s, for drugs and alcohol. The car was clocked doing 100mph within a 40mph speed limit area as it travelled towards Dereham.

PC Kerry Harman said: "The vehicle was on the A47 section with a marked police vehicle following but the driver failed to see it.

"Speeding and driving whilst under the influence of drugs are two of the 'fatal 4' offences that we target. You increase your chances of being involved in a collision when committing one of these and we will continue to target those who put other road users at risk."

The driver stopped once he realised he was being following by police officers and then went on to provide a positive drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

Following the incident, Sgt Chris Harris took to Twitter to make road users aware of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs.

In a post shared with his followers, he wrote: "Again, we continue to target all #Fatal4 offences 24/7/365 to reduce collisions and it shows how 1 offence can lead to another."

Allan Redpath, a frequent user of the A47, said speeding was not a problem exclusive to the village.

"Not only Fransham, all the A47 - 100mph along stretch from Dereham to Tuddenham turn off."

Another frequent commuter through Little Fransham, who did not want to be named, said that the responsibility often lies with the driver rather than the road.

He added: "Lots of times it is the nature of the driving rather than the conditions of the road.

"I've often seen drivers overtaking on that stretch, even at junctions there."

