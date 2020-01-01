Burglar with hammer caught red-handed by police in Norwich

Police arresred a burglar with a hammer in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

It was a busy night for police in Norwich with one burglar with a hammer among the arrests made by officers.

In addition to the burglar with a hammer being detained on scene, officers from Norwich also arrested a man spotted stealing from cars following a chase in the city.

Meanwhile police are appealing for information after three vehicles outside properties in Old Catton had been scratched along the side and front panels.

The incidents happened on Norman Drive, between 4.40pm on Tuesday, December 31 and 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 1 January 2020; Lodge Lane, between December 31 and January 1 and Lodge Lane, between 1am and 9am on January 1.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Graham Hill at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference, 36/286/20, 36/301/20 or 36/278/20.