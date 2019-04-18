Police officers carry out high visibility patrols in north Norwich

Search

18 April, 2019 - 20:37
Archant

More than a dozen police officers carried out high visibility patrols in north Norwich in response to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

The action day saw officers deployed to the Mile Cross estate, parts of Catton Grove and the silver triangle area on Thursday evening (April 18).

Police also erected a gazebo on Bowers Avenue for people to speak directly with officers about any concerns they have in the area.

The patrols were carried out following reports of drug dealing, groups of youths causing trouble and uninsured motorbikes being driven across parks and pavements.

PC James Marrison, who was involved in coordinating the patrols, said: “We want to get the message out there that we are taking these reports seriously and we are here to help.

“Our focus for the night is to deter anti-social behaviour, especially in the Gresham Road area.”

As officers conducted foot patrols on the Mile Cross estate members of the public remarked how it was good to see police in the area.

A group of young teenagers were seen on Gresham Road, but they moved on peacefully as police approached.

Fourteen beat managers from across Norwich took part in the 'action day' on Thursday evening.

PC Marrison said the high visibility patrols will be carried out every week across different parts of the city.

