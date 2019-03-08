Police car damaged in Norwich crash

Police car involved in crash on Barrett Road, Norwich. PIC: Sirajul Islam. Archant

A police car was damaged following a crash in Norwich.

A marked police car was involved in a collision with another vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra, just after the city-bound slip road of the A47/A146 at Trowse.

The police car exiting the slip road came into contact with the Astra car which was travelling on the A146 towards Norwich.

No-one was hurt although occupants of the vehicle were left shaken following the incident, which happened at about 9pm on Sunday (October 20).

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the police car was not on an emergency call at the time.

The road was closed while the police vehicle, a Ford Focus, was recovered shortly after 11pm.

No arrests were made as part of the incident which has been described as an accident.