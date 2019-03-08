Police car damaged in Norwich crash
PUBLISHED: 10:33 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 23 October 2019
Archant
A police car was damaged following a crash in Norwich.
A marked police car was involved in a collision with another vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra, just after the city-bound slip road of the A47/A146 at Trowse.
The police car exiting the slip road came into contact with the Astra car which was travelling on the A146 towards Norwich.
No-one was hurt although occupants of the vehicle were left shaken following the incident, which happened at about 9pm on Sunday (October 20).
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the police car was not on an emergency call at the time.
The road was closed while the police vehicle, a Ford Focus, was recovered shortly after 11pm.
No arrests were made as part of the incident which has been described as an accident.
Comments have been disabled on this article.