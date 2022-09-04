Police car vandalised after call to person waving piece of wood around

Police have made two arrests after their car was vandalised while dealing with another incident - Credit: Archant 2015

A police car has been vandalised while officers were dealing with a person threatening people with a piece of wood outside a pub.

It happened at a pub in North Lowestoft where police arrested the person for waving the large piece of wood around.

While officers made the arrest another person ripped one of the rubber door seals off their car and was arrested for criminal damage and taken in to custody with the person who had been wielding the wood.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "An individual decided they were going to pick up a large piece of wood and then start threatening people with it due to amount of sadness they were displaying.

"While dealing with that, a really helpful member of the public decided that one of our police cars no longer needed one of the rubber door seals and decided to rip that off while we were still dealing with the last one.

"They also then came long for the ride and are still in custody."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 37/56961/22.