Two arrested after 'large' street fight at popular venue

Police were called to the area on July 20. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are searching for witnesses or anyone involved following a street fight outside of popular venue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the carpark outside of the Shish Bar, on the Esplanade in Lowestoft following reports of a large brawl.

You may also want to watch:

At sometime between 1.45am and 2.30am on July 20 the fight broke out between a large group.

Around 20 people are thought to be there at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fight.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicious of affray and a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. Both were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and we later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anybody who was involved or witnessed the incident, or who has any knowledge of the affray to contact police quoting reference 37/42529/19 or contact crimestoppers anonymously.