Police called to incident of criminal damage to workshop

Caroline Culot

Published: 3:10 PM July 15, 2021   
Norfolk police

Norfolk police were called to an incident off Skeyton Road, North Walsham. - Credit: Norfolk police

Police attended an incident in woodland off Skeyton Road, North Walsham, shortly after midday on Thursday.

They were called to deal with criminal damage to a workshop close to the Manor House residential care home, in North Walsham woods.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the matter was concerning a dispute over an eviction from the workshop. No one had been injured and the damage was to property only, she confirmed. 

If anyone has any further information about the incident, they should contact Norfolk police. 


Norfolk

