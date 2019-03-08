Video

Officers swarm restaurant after man ‘was going to stab’ woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich Archant

Police swooped on a restaurant in the centre of Norwich after a woman reported that a man had threatened to stab her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry

McDonald’s in Haymarket was teeming with police looking for the suspect at 1pm yesterday, with shoppers and workers looking on.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said the woman, who had been in the restaurant, had gone to Bethel Street Police Station to report she had been threatened by a man who “said he was going to stab her”.

The complaint resulted in a number of officers being sent to the scene to detain the suspect who was still in the restaurant at the time.

Sgt Shepherd, from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), said although no weapon was found he was arrested for a public order offence following the incident.

As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry

He was led away from the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.

The incident happened as police were sweeping the streets on the look out for weapons at the start of a week-long knife amnesty where people can hand knives into police without fear of prosecution.

Norfolk Constabulary is one of 44 forces across the country involved in Operation Sceptre - a week of action taking place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Last year 643 offences involving knives or bladed weapons were reported to Norfolk Police in 2018, compared with 550 offences in 2017.

As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry

Within just an hour of the amnesty starting 15 weapons were handed into police in Norwich.

To mark the launch of the amnesty officers in Norwich carried out high visibility patrols across the city to sweep the streets for knives.

Sgt Shepherd said while everyone had knives at home in their kitchens, it was those who took those weapons out with them that they were targeting.

He said: “It’s when they take them onto the streets for whatever reason, that’s the issue.”

As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry As part of Operation Sceptre, Norfolk Police swept the streets of Norwich in search of knives. Picture: Neil Perry

During yesterday’s patrols, a police dog helped sniff out 12 wraps of Class A drugs, worth between £150 and £200 which had been hidden in the undergrowth at Eagle Park, off Newmarket Road.