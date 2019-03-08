Police called as woman thrown out of court for shouting at judge

A family was escorted out of court by police on Thursday after the judge tried to bring order to a chaotic hearing.

A woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in Norwich Family Court for a case in a private hearing.

She walked into the courtroom with a large, crumbling canvas bag stacked with bright lever arch folders.

She was prepared to represent herself against her opponent who was accompanied by a smartly-dressed barrister.

The hearing got off to a rocky start, with the female judge asking the woman for her surname to which she responds: "I was born without a name."

The judge began by recalling the outcomes of previous hearings, but within two minutes the she was interrupted by the woman, whose voice gradually got louder and louder.

The judge's efforts to restore order were fruitless and the courtroom was subjected to a tirade by the woman who stood up and screamed for justice.

The judge, man and barrister watched on as she marched out of the door and returned with family members.

Six people entered the hearing and sat in the public gallery, but the judge then walked out of the courtroom to return to her chambers.

Seconds later two police officers and two security guards arrived to escort the family and woman out of the courtroom as per the instructions of the judge.

But the shouting continued after the man and barrister were ushered out of the courtroom through the same door as the judge.

A polite message on the speaker then reminded visitors of the restrictions on the use of phones in court, after one of the family members pulled out a phone to photograph the courtroom.

"We want justice and we want it seen to be done," they said in unison.

The situation escalated into a screaming match as the police and security guard spent another 10 minutes trying to remove the family from the public gallery, but they refused to budge unless "personally asked to leave by the judge".

The family and the woman finally left the courtroom for the waiting room.

They eventually departed for the day after being told by police they would be arrested if they returned to court.

In contrast, four earlier cases brought to the court by the local authority were dealt with in short 10 minute hearings.

The parties attended two of the four cases.

They did not speak and sat motionless staring ahead at the judge as the legal representatives spoke on their behalf.

When asked by the judge whether they were in agreement with the outcome of the proceedings, they simply nodded before leaving the court.