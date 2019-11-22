Police called to parish council meeting over 'verbal and physical abuse'

Police were called to a stormy parish council meeting after reports of verbal and physical abuse.

Officers attended Millennium Pavilion in Hindolveston, near Melton Constable, where a parish council meeting was being held on Thursday, November 21.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Police are investigating an incident where a man became verbally and physically abusive during a meeting at premises on The Street, Hindolveston at 7.35pm. No-one was injured, and enquiries are ongoing."

The parish council listed the event on its website as starting as 7.30pm with the main item on the agenda, the annual meeting. The council was also due to discuss three planning applications. The clerk at the council did not wish to comment on the incident.

An eyewitness said: "At the start of the meeting a member of the public spoke about a planning application. Another man was then persuaded to leave; later the police arrived and interviewed witnesses."