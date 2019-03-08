Search

Police called after suspected shoplifter threatens staff in Norwich’s John Lewis

PUBLISHED: 16:34 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 22 March 2019

Police have detained two people after staff at John Lewis in Norwich were threatened by a suspected shoplifter. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Police have detained two people after staff at John Lewis in Norwich were threatened by a suspected shoplifter. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Police have detained two people after a suspected shoplifter became abusive to staff in a Norwich shop.

Norfolk police were called to John Lewis, in All Saints Green, at 3.40pm on Friday (March 22) to reports of shoplifting.

A man was becoming abusive and threatening to staff and three police cars went to the scene.

Norfolk police confirmed a man and woman had been detained and were being taken to Wymondham police investigation centre.

