Police cordon off area on busy Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 21:14 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:31 13 November 2019

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Police were called to an incident on a busy Norwich road.

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Emergency services were called to Dereham Road on Wednesday night, near its junction with Larkman Lane and Marlpit Lane.

An area between Betfred and supermarket Aldi was cordoned off.

Photographs from a bystander show four police cars and an ambulance on scene, and by 8.30pm a police van and forensics van remained.

They left at around 9pm.

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth LawesPolice called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Businesses nearby said they saw police and ambulances on scene, with one saying a teenage boy entered their premises "in a panic" before officers arrived.

It comes after another incident on Dereham Road, on November 5, in which two men were stabbed in a daylight brawl which happened at about 1.30pm.

