Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

An investigation has been launched after the discovery of body at a stretch of the river close to the centre of Brandon.

The A1065 bridge over the River Little Ouse, near Riverside Way, in Brandon where a body has been discovered. Picture: Google The A1065 bridge over the River Little Ouse, near Riverside Way, in Brandon where a body has been discovered. Picture: Google

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the discovefter that followed a member of the public reporting seeing a body in the water.

Emergency services were called to an area around the River Little Ouse, near Riverside Way, in the town on the Norfolk-Suffolk border at shortly before noon today.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police were contacted at around 11.45am to reports of a body which had been discovered in the river at Brandon by a member of the public near Riverside Way.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.

“Officers are now working to identify the deceased, a police cordon is in place and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

The River Little Ouse for much of its length it defines the boundary between Norfolk and Suffolk and runs through the centre of Brandon.

Riverside Way is close to the main bridge over the river for the A1065.

Fire crews from Methwold and Thetford were amongst the emergency services that attended the incident. The ambulances service was also at the scene.

Local people posting on social media have described seeing officers on the river in a boat and police forensic units close to the riverside.

One eyewitness, who preferred not to named, said: “There has been quite a commotion with fire engines and ambulances and police. There is a lot of speculation about what may have happened but no one knows for sure.”