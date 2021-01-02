News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police called to fight in supermarket car park

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 2:18 PM January 2, 2021    Updated: 2:25 PM January 2, 2021
Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2007

A car has been damaged after a fight broke out between two men in a supermarket car park.

Police officers were called to the Tesco Extra superstore on Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, on the edge of Norwich, shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday, January 2.

Insp Gina Hopkinson, from Norfolk Police, said: "There  was an allegation that two individuals had been fighting."

She added a car had been damaged as part of the argument.

The large car park was not sealed off to customers and no paramedics or other emergency service workers were called to the fight.


Norfolk Constabularly

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Emergency service worker 'patronised and humiliated' by Post Office staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Named and shamed: Employers who did not pay staff minimum wage

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon