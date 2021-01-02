Police called to fight in supermarket car park

Published: 2:18 PM January 2, 2021 Updated: 2:25 PM January 2, 2021

A car has been damaged after a fight broke out between two men in a supermarket car park.

Police officers were called to the Tesco Extra superstore on Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, on the edge of Norwich, shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday, January 2.

Insp Gina Hopkinson, from Norfolk Police, said: "There was an allegation that two individuals had been fighting."

She added a car had been damaged as part of the argument.

The large car park was not sealed off to customers and no paramedics or other emergency service workers were called to the fight.



