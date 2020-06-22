Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Police were called to a Norwich park after 30 cars got blocked in.

Motorists took almost an hour to get out of Eaton Park in Norwich at about 5pm on Monday afternoon (June 22) after a jam in the car park which required the police to be called to try and sort out.

One onlooker, who did not want to be named, said: “That badly designed car park is always a nightmare with some inconsiderate drivers thinking they can park where they like.

“I’ve never seen gridlock like it. It’s not what you need on such a warm day when you need to get home.”

Norfolk Police were contacted about the incident and had to search the park for the driver, who moved their car at around 6pm.

Earlier this month, motorists were urged to park sensibly as obstructing emergency vehicles “could be the difference between life and death”.

The plea has been made by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service after a crew from Wroxham on a training exercise was forced off the road due to parked cars near Horstead Mill.