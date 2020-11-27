Police called to reports of young men climbing up crane in Norwich

Published: 10:48 PM November 27, 2020

136ft crane being put together on the Castle Mound for the Castle Keep project. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A number of police units have been called to reports of people climbing a crane in Norwich.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said they received reports that young men were climbing a crane near to Norwich Castle.

The control room inspector said officers were sent to the area although no-one was found up a crane.

She said one young man was found in the vicinity and was spoken to by police.

Eight police units were sent to the Castle Meadow area shortly after 9.30pm on Friday (November 27).

The control room inspector said another unit was on its way to the scene.

It follows an incident earlier this month where a climate change protester scaled a 100 foot crane in nearby Duke Street, Norwich.

Alex Sidney, 18, of Yaxham Road, Dereham, scaled the large structure on Duke Street, Norwich, at about 6.40am on Saturday, November 7.

Several police officers and firefighters remained at the scene until he eventually climbed down at around noon on Monday, November 10.

The teenager appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 26) having been charged with criminal damage, displaying a sign to cause alarm or distress and obstructing a police officer.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges plus another offence of failing to leave land when requested.

He is due to stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on February 15 next year.