Front door set on fire during early morning arson attack in village

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:53 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 2:22 PM December 1, 2020
Google Streetview picture of High Street in Cawston

Police were called following an arson in Cawston on Monday morning - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

The front door of a house was deliberately set fire to in a north Norfolk village.

The arson attack happened in High Street, Cawston, between Aylsham and Reepham, at 5.15am on Monday, November 30.

The front door of a property was set on fire but was put out before the arrival of firefighters.

Appliances from Reepham, Aylsham, and Sprowston attended.

The door was fire damaged but no-one was injured.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary are treating it as arson and any witnesses or anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

