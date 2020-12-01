Front door set on fire during early morning arson attack in village
Published: 1:53 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 2:22 PM December 1, 2020
- Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
The front door of a house was deliberately set fire to in a north Norfolk village.
The arson attack happened in High Street, Cawston, between Aylsham and Reepham, at 5.15am on Monday, November 30.
The front door of a property was set on fire but was put out before the arrival of firefighters.
Appliances from Reepham, Aylsham, and Sprowston attended.
The door was fire damaged but no-one was injured.
You may also want to watch:
Officers from Norfolk Constabulary are treating it as arson and any witnesses or anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim 'shattered'
- 2 Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
- 3 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
- 4 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
- 5 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk
- 6 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
- 7 Open all hours? Retailers say no thanks to 24/7 shopping
- 8 Seafront flats plan set for go ahead
- 9 Fresh calls for Norfolk to move to tier one ahead of key Commons vote
- 10 Cannabis factory discovered after police called to burglary