Search

Advanced search

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:39 23 June 2020

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant

Archant

Police were called to break up a gathering on the edge of Norwich during the coronavirus lockdown, a court has heard.

In the early hours of Sunday, May 3, officers were called to a house on Bullace Road in Costessey, where they found a gathering of people.

One of those in attendance was 27-year-old Nathan Arnold, who appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Arnold, of Colman Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the charge, alongside a second charge relating to an incident on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich on Saturday, February 8.

A separate charge, of breaching the Coronavirus Act in relation to a house party, was dropped.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said: “Police received a call to Costessey and found a gathering on Bullace Road. Advice was given, transport was offered and a dispersal order was made.”

Arnold was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £126 to the court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

People reveal sadness at launch of murder probe after man’s death in city

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Enforcement action forces removal of sign at Japanese ‘restaurant’ which had no permission

The sign at Orlando's has been removed. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Hundreds sign letter to UEA over protection for teaching staff roles

Hundreds sign letter to UEA asking to protect associate tutors jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant