Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears
PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:39 23 June 2020
Police were called to break up a gathering on the edge of Norwich during the coronavirus lockdown, a court has heard.
In the early hours of Sunday, May 3, officers were called to a house on Bullace Road in Costessey, where they found a gathering of people.
One of those in attendance was 27-year-old Nathan Arnold, who appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
Arnold, of Colman Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the charge, alongside a second charge relating to an incident on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich on Saturday, February 8.
A separate charge, of breaching the Coronavirus Act in relation to a house party, was dropped.
Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said: “Police received a call to Costessey and found a gathering on Bullace Road. Advice was given, transport was offered and a dispersal order was made.”
Arnold was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £126 to the court.
