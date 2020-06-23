Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant Archant

Police were called to break up a gathering on the edge of Norwich during the coronavirus lockdown, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the early hours of Sunday, May 3, officers were called to a house on Bullace Road in Costessey, where they found a gathering of people.

One of those in attendance was 27-year-old Nathan Arnold, who appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Arnold, of Colman Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the charge, alongside a second charge relating to an incident on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich on Saturday, February 8.

A separate charge, of breaching the Coronavirus Act in relation to a house party, was dropped.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said: “Police received a call to Costessey and found a gathering on Bullace Road. Advice was given, transport was offered and a dispersal order was made.”

Arnold was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £126 to the court.