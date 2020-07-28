Search

Did you see two men fighting at an NDR roundabout?

PUBLISHED: 11:20 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 28 July 2020

The Petans roundabout on the NDR, close to where two motorists got into a fight. Picture: Google

A fight between two motorists on an NDR roundabout has prompted police to appeal for witnesses to step forward.

At some point between 5.55pm and 6.05pm on Sunday, officers were called to the Petans roundabout of the Northern Distributor Road, close to Norwich Airport, following an altercation between two men.

The two cars involved were a Ford S-Max and a white Mercedes. The drivers of the cars, who were both men, pulled over and an affray occurred.

Neither men suffered serious injuries during the fight, but with the pair giving alternative versions of the events, police have appealed for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to assist in the investigation.

PC Daryl Robinson, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: “We know there may have been aeroplane enthusiasts in the local area, as they usually use this road to park and look at the planes.

“We are keen for anyone with information to get in contact.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Constbaulary said a was a “road rage” incident which escalated into affray.

Anybody with information should contact PC Robinson on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50576/20 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

