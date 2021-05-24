Police called to city Indian restaurant after reports of assault

Published: 11:01 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM May 24, 2021

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21). - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Several police officers were called to an Indian restaurant in Norwich after they received reports of an assault, it has emerged.

Four marked cars and a van pulled up at Spice Lounge in Wensum Street "in a hurry" at 7.45pm on Friday (May 21).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called following reports a man in his 50s had been assaulted.

The spokesman said: "The man was not injured in the incident.

"Another man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released after receiving a caution".

The incident was over by 8.30pm.

Spice Lounge was approached for a comment but a spokesman said they were "too busy to talk".



