Police called to city Indian restaurant after reports of assault
Published: 11:01 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM May 24, 2021
Several police officers were called to an Indian restaurant in Norwich after they received reports of an assault, it has emerged.
Four marked cars and a van pulled up at Spice Lounge in Wensum Street "in a hurry" at 7.45pm on Friday (May 21).
A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called following reports a man in his 50s had been assaulted.
The spokesman said: "The man was not injured in the incident.
"Another man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released after receiving a caution".
The incident was over by 8.30pm.
Spice Lounge was approached for a comment but a spokesman said they were "too busy to talk".
