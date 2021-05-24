News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police called to city Indian restaurant after reports of assault

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:01 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM May 24, 2021
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Several police officers were called to an Indian restaurant in Norwich after they received reports of an assault, it has emerged.

Four marked cars and a van pulled up at Spice Lounge in Wensum Street "in a hurry" at 7.45pm on Friday (May 21).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called following reports a man in his 50s had been assaulted.

The spokesman said: "The man was not injured in the incident.

"Another man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released after receiving a caution".

The incident was over by 8.30pm.

Spice Lounge was approached for a comment but a spokesman said they were "too busy to talk".


