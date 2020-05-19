Search

Young people dispersed following outdoor parties

PUBLISHED: 18:22 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 19 May 2020

Police were called out twice within the space of eight hours to disperse groups of young people from the North Denes area of Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Two large gatherings of people had to be dispersed from the same area following reports of barbecues and outdoor parties.

Suffolk Constabulary has urged communities to “stick with it” and continue to comply with government social distancing measures to tackle the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The latest reminder comes after two incidents of groups of around 20 young people gathering for barbecues and parties outdoors in the North Denes area of Lowestoft.

It follows an incident where a large gathering of people had to be dispersed from Covehithe beach over the bank holiday weekend, as police issued more than 150 warnings to people ignoring lockdown rules across Suffolk over those three days earlier this month, with 14 fines issued for breaches of the government regulations.

With the latest incidents in the area near to Links Hill and Gunton Woods in Lowestoft, police were first called out about 5pm on Monday, May 18 and then again at around 1am in the early hours of Tuesday, May 19.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended both incidents, spoke to those involved and dispersed the people back to their homes.

“Pro-active policing patrols are continuing across the county.”

Insp Claire Simons, of Lowestoft police, said: “These two incidents have been the exception rather than the rule.

“We appreciate that the public has responded to the extraordinary restrictions placed on them as part of the national effort to save lives and know that the vast majority have followed the government’s regulations, making personal sacrifices to do so.

“We continue to urge public to continue to show restraint, self-awareness and common sense and stick with it.”

Officers will be out in the communities as normal and will continue to engage, educate and encourage people to comply before resorting to the law.

Public gatherings of more than two people who do not live together are prohibited.

The new guidelines allow one person to meet one other person from outside their household outdoors.

Government advice is that they stay more than two metres apart.

Legislation has been introduced giving police powers to disperse public gatherings and fine those who do not follow the rules.

Anybody with concerns about unauthorised gatherings should contact police via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/report-breach-covid-19-restrictions

