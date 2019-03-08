Police called after six men were 'punching each other' in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Police were called to the centre of Cromer after reports of six men "punching each other."

The incident happened on Bond Street at 9.37pm on Sunday night.

Norfolk Police received a call from a woman saying she could see a "man covered in blood" and "there was six of them."

The six men were believed to be punching each other, police have said.

One was arrested for disorderly behaviour after he punched through a shop window.