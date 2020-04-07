CCTV images show person of interest in van theft case

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Norwich, in which a van was stolen. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A Citroen van and power tools were among the items taken in a burglary in Norwich.

A property in Elm Grove Lane, New Sprowston, was targeted between 10.30pm on Wednesday, February 26, and 6.15am the following morning.

Among the items stolen were a white Citroen Relay van, van keys, power tools and a mobile phone – the van was later recovered three miles away on Queens Road, south of the city centre.

Police are keen to speak to a man in connection with the burglary, and have released CCTV images of the person they want to identify.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact DC Bob Walker-Hall on 101 or email: bob.walker-hall@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.