A property in Mildenhall has been burgled

PUBLISHED: 14:37 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 27 December 2018

Police are investigating a burglary in Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Cash and jewellery has been stolen in a burglary in Mildenhall.

It happened some point between 2.15pm and 10pm on Saturday, December 22, at a property in Peterhouse Close.

The offender or offenders forced entry by smashing a glass pane in a door and, once inside, an untidy search was carried out.

An amount of cash and various items of gold jewellery were taken.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73928/18.

Detectives would also like to speak to two males who were heard near the rear of the property between 7pm and 8pm as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dark evenings can provide the perfect cover for burglars, but by carrying out a few simple crime prevention steps, householders and motorists can thwart opportunist criminals.

For more crime prevention advice see here.

