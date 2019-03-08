Motorist arrested after being ‘boxed in’ by police in Norfolk

Police boxed in motorist who was arrested for numerous offences. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter. Archant

A motorists has been arrested for numerous offences after the vehicle was “boxed in” by police in a dramatic stop.

The VW car had managed to get away from police in Swaffham on Thursday night (March 21) but was spotted by officers from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) last night (Friday, March 22).

The offender was “boxed in” by officers on the A10 at West Winch before being arrested by police for a number of offences.

Following the stop last night, police publicised brief details of the dramatic arrest on social media.

NSRAPT tweeted: “This VW made off in #Swaffham last night and got away. The driver wasn’t so lucky tonight, they were boxed in by #RCRTWest and #RAPT officers on the A10 at West Winch before they knew what was happening. Arrested for numerous offences & car seized #PC880 #PC1383.”