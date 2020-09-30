Man arrested in Norwich in connection with police officer murder is bailed

Sgt Matt Ratana and his partner Su Bushby. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

A man arrested in Norwich in connection with the investigation into the murder of Met Police officer in London has been released on bail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, was shot dead by a handcuffed suspect, widely named as 23-year-old Louis De Zoysa, as he was booked in at a custody suite in Croydon, south London, in the early hours of Friday morning (September 25).

The suspect remains in a critical condition in hospital after also apparently shooting himself.

An early hours raid saw a second suspect arrested at an address in Norwich at 2pm on Sunday (September 27) on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

The man, who has not been identified, was in custody at a South London police station where he was being questioned.

The Met Police confirmed he has now been bailed pending further enquiries until late October.