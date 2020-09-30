Search

Man arrested in Norwich in connection with police officer murder is bailed

PUBLISHED: 17:29 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 30 September 2020

Sgt Matt Ratana and his partner Su Bushby. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Sgt Matt Ratana and his partner Su Bushby. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A man arrested in Norwich in connection with the investigation into the murder of Met Police officer in London has been released on bail.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, was shot dead by a handcuffed suspect, widely named as 23-year-old Louis De Zoysa, as he was booked in at a custody suite in Croydon, south London, in the early hours of Friday morning (September 25).

The suspect remains in a critical condition in hospital after also apparently shooting himself.

An early hours raid saw a second suspect arrested at an address in Norwich at 2pm on Sunday (September 27) on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

The man, who has not been identified, was in custody at a South London police station where he was being questioned.

The Met Police confirmed he has now been bailed pending further enquiries until late October.

