Published: 2:59 PM June 25, 2021

Police were spotted at a location on Carrow road in relation to an earlier incident. - Credit: Submitted

A four-person “altercation” in Norwich sparked an emergency police response.

Police were called to reports of an altercation shortly after 6.50pm on Rouen Road.

Four people were involved in the incident.

Several police cars were later seen on Carrow road in relation to the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing.