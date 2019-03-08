Violence against police condemned as five officers assaulted in Norwich

Five police officers were assaulted in Norwich over the weekend - including one who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

Two more police officers have been assaulted in Norwich - the second attack against emergency workers in 24 hours.

Five police officers were assaulted in Norwich over the weekend - including one who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

Five police officers were assaulted in Norwich over the weekend - including one who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

The first assault took place at about 12.20am on Saturday (May 18) when a group of officers were speaking with a man acting suspiciously on King Street.

It resulted in a female officer suffering a broken nose and a fracture to her eye socket. A male officer was also bitten, while a third was repeatedly punched in the face.

Less than 24 hours later and two other officers were assaulted while on patrol in Norwich.

In a Twitter post, police said one officer was put in a headlock and another was pushed in the back.

Speaking about the first incident, temporary assistant chief constable Nick Davison said: "All three officers, including the female officer who received the worst injuries, are receiving appropriate support from the force as they come to terms with what happened last night.

"However, that doesn't take away from the fact that, while every frontline officer knows there is an element of risk in their roles, they should never have to face such violence on the streets of Norfolk.

"Broken bones should not be what officers take home at the end of their shift and we, as a force, will continue to work towards reducing the amount of physical attacks officers have to face when they are out on patrol in the county."

Norfolk police said a man in his 30s, from the Norwich area, was arrested in connection with the first incident and remains in police custody.

Norfolk Police Federation chairman Andy Symonds also condemned the assaults, claiming the level of violence against police was "becoming the norm".

He said there was not enough of a deterrent to stop attacks on police, despite the introduction of the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act last year.

The new law increased the maximum jail term for those who assault emergency workers from six to 12 months.

Mr Symonds said: "I have been a bit disappointed by some of the cases that have gone to court. The results are not what we expect and they do not offer that deterrent."

The female officer was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

Meanwhile, the two other male officers did not require hospital treatment.

Norwich police posted about the second assault on Twitter on Sunday morning.

It said: "Public Order duty for #Team3 last night in Norwich.

"My van alone had 6 arrests, 2 officer assaults, one in a headlock and other pushed in the back.

"Pava deployed twice. Busy night but we thank the majority of the public for there support & assistance."