Police launch arson probe after garages destroyed

PUBLISHED: 10:40 02 April 2019

Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire destroyed garages in Long Stratton. Picture: Getty

Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire destroyed garages in Long Stratton. Picture: Getty

An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson attack in the early hours that left garages destroyed.

Firefighters were alerted by a 999 call at shortly before 2.20am this morning (April 2) to reports of a blaze at Francis Road in Long Stratton.

The fire had engulfed a group of garages in the residential cul de sac. Fire crews from Long Stratton and Carrow used breathing apparatus to fight the fire that had spread to three garages and involved a vehicle inside one. Two garages were completely destroyed with a third damaged.

The fire is believed to have been set deliberately after scorch marks were found around the lock of one of the garages.

Police are treating the incident as arson. No arrests have been made but an investigation is on-going into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting the crime number 36/21931/19. Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

