Suspicious blaze at church being treated as arson

St Luke's Church Centre on Homefield Avenue in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought as a suspicious blaze is being treated as arson.

Offenders set fire to a wooden structure bolted onto the wall of a church on a Lowestoft housing estate.

Police are treating the blaze as arson and are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at St Luke's Church, on Homefield Avenue in Oulton Broad on Friday, October 25.

A police spokesman said: "We received a report that offenders had set fire to a wooden structure bolted onto the wall of a church on Homefield Avenue.

"We are treating the incident as arson and would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity in the area on or before October 25."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/65137/19 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.