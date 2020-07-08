Search

A47 driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

PUBLISHED: 07:16 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 08 July 2020

A driver on the A47 at Dereham was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police caught a number of drivers speeding on Norfolk’s roads - and also arrested an A47 driver who tested positive for drugs.

Norfolk police arrested the driver on the A47 at Dereham on Tuesday, July 7 after a roadside drugs test showed they had been using cocaine and cannabis.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also reported a pair of other drivers for speeding yesterday - one clocked at 92mph in a 70mph limit on the A47 at Swaffham and another doing 42mph in a 30mph zone in Thetford Road, Watford.

Elsewhere, drivers were warned about excess speed yesterday, as Costessy beat manager Stu Barnard conducted speed enforcement checks.

The checks were done in Dereham Road, Easton and at Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Queen’s Hills.

One driver was issued with a traffic offence report and “numerous drivers” warned about excess speed.

