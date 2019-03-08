Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Archant Library Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being tested at the roadside by police.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing unit stopped the woman after responding to a report of a possible drink driver.

When asked to provide a breath sample the woman blew 52ugs at the roadside and was subsequently arrested.

NSRAPT tweeted: “Female driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving having blown 52ugs at the roadside. @NSRAPT completed evidential procedure and awaiting interview and the results.”

The drink drive legal limit is 35mgs per 100ml of breath.