£5,000 haul of cannabis was so strong police smelt it while travelling at 70mph
PUBLISHED: 09:51 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 28 July 2019
Breckland police
A haul of cannabis worth more than £5,000 was so strong police officers could smell it even as they travelled past at 70mph.
The haul of cannabis police seized from a car. Photo: Breckland police
Officers from Breckland police were on routine patrols at around 1am on Sunday when, while travelling past the A11 services at Besthorpe, one officer "got a strong smell of cannabis - even while driving at 70mph" so the officers around at the next junction and go back to investigate.
A spokesman for Breckland police said: "When we arrived our colleagues had stopped the pair in the vehicle and due to other factors, including the smell, we completed a search and the result was £5,300 - roughly - of cannabis."
A man and a boy were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
