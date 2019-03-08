Search

£5,000 haul of cannabis was so strong police smelt it while travelling at 70mph

PUBLISHED: 09:51 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 28 July 2019

The haul of cannabis police seized from a car. Photo: Breckland police

A haul of cannabis worth more than £5,000 was so strong police officers could smell it even as they travelled past at 70mph.

Officers from Breckland police were on routine patrols at around 1am on Sunday when, while travelling past the A11 services at Besthorpe, one officer "got a strong smell of cannabis - even while driving at 70mph" so the officers around at the next junction and go back to investigate.

A spokesman for Breckland police said: "When we arrived our colleagues had stopped the pair in the vehicle and due to other factors, including the smell, we completed a search and the result was £5,300 - roughly - of cannabis."

A man and a boy were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

