Three teenagers arrested following disturbance in Diss

PUBLISHED: 21:23 19 February 2019

Police have arrested three teens on suspicion of affray in Diss. Picture: Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance in Diss.

Officers were called to Mere Street shortly after 5pm tonight (Tuesday, February 19) to reports that a number of youths were involved in a fight.

Police arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old man with minor injuries to his knee and wrist, which paramedics treated at the scene.

Initial reports suggested one of the suspects was in possession of a knife; however it is not believed to have been used during the incident.

No weapons have been seized.

Enquiries led officers to arrest three teenage boys, two aged 15 and one aged 16, on suspicion of affray, assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon. They have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A large number of youths remained in the area following the incident which has led to police implementing a Section 34 Order covering the area Mere Park, Victoria Road, Morrisons car park and the town centre from 6.30pm tonight until 6.30pm on Thursday, February 21.

This gives police officers the power to direct people to leave an area to prevent anti-social behaviour or crime.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and in particular anyone who have video or dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage should contact PC Stephen Donovan at Diss Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

