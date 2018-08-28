Search

Three arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs crimes in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:08 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 15 November 2018

Three people were arrested in connection with class A drugs in Norwich.

Three people were arrested in connection with class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing

Archant

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs crimes after a search in Norwich.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter they had arrested three people late on Wednesday night on suspicion of possession of Class A Drugs, and being involved with the supply of drugs.

They said police dog Maggie had helped with the search, and that it came as part of Operation Gravity, a crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

